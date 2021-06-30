© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Valerie Lighthart, Eli Cash, Johanna Rose, Velocihamster

WUWM | By Joy Powers
Published June 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT
Valerie Lighthart, Eli Cash, Johanna Rose, Velocihamster
(From left) The June 2021 Milwaukee Music Roundup includes music from Valerie Lighthart, Eli Cash, Johanna Rose and Velocihamster.

It’s almost starting to feel like a normal summer again. People are going out to restaurants and bars, the parks are full of life and we’ve even started to see more live events. It’s great news for all of us experiencing cabin fever during the pandemic, but it’s especially good news for music lovers like Matt Wild.

Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture and gentle sarcasm. Every month he publishes a list of his favorite new releases from local musicians and he joins us to talk about it for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's the roundup for June 2021:

Valerie Lighthart
"Love & Money"

Eli Cash
"Never Goin Back"

Johanna Rose
"Loving You"

Velocihamster
"Sleepwalk"

Sleepwalk

