Milwaukee Music Roundup: Buffalo Nichols, LUXI, Bicentennial Drug Lord, Arctic Sleep

This summer has been a welcome return to normalcy for many musicians and music lovers. As vaccination has become more accessible, businesses and music venues have been reopening heralding the return of live music. Now, as the Delta variant has swept the country some local venues have mandated mask use and proof of vaccination to attend shows - which Milwaukee music lover, Matt Wild sees as good news.

Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. He joins Lake Effect every month to share a sample of what he’s been listening to for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Buffalo Nichols

"Back On Top"

Buffalo Nichols by Buffalo Nichols

"I think what really makes Carl (Buffalo Nichols) interesting and worth listening to: he's really serving as a corrective to ... kind of this like blues hammer notion of white blues rock," Wild says. "Carl says 'I think a lot of what's been lost in the blues since the early 60s, is the Black experience. So I tried to sing about that,'" Wild says.

LUXI

"Iridescent Mind"

Iridescent Mind (album) by LUXI

"Lexi is back with a new record it's called Iridescent Mind and I think this may be my favorite thing that she has done. It is a lovely record, it is a gorgeous record," Wild says. "It reminds me of like walking through an electric forest or like swimming through a neon ocean kind of vibe."

Bicentennial Drug Lord

"Summer's Coming Down"

BDL by Bicentennial Drug Lord

"This is a Milwaukee/Minneapolis supergroup that put out one record back in 1997. So 24 years later they are back with their follow-up record," Wild says. "The band itself, they describe it as the day after an endless summer night and the resulting damage assessment."

Arctic Sleep

"Danger Zone" (Top Gun soundtrack cover)

Arctic Sleep & Friends Presents: A Tribute To The TOP GUN Motion Picture Soundtrack by Arctic Sleep

This compilation album is dedicated to the iconic 80s movie, "Top Gun." "This is just one of the songs on the record that they cover. They also cover "Take My Breath Away", of course a big hit. They cover "Playing With The Boys" and they even do kind of the "Top Gun" instrumental anthem," Wild says.