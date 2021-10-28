Milwaukee Music Roundup: Jon Henry, Valerie Lighthart, Avenues, Adam Krause

As the ghouls and ghosts come out for Halloween, they’ll have some wicked tunes to listen to here in Milwaukee. Local musicians have been busy brewing up new songs and records, and Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. Every month Wild joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share a sample of what he’s been listening to for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's the music roundup for October 2021:

Jon Henry

Tour Milwaukee

"This song that we're going to be listening to, is almost nothing but references to Milwaukee and very, very specific references to Milwaukee. This is by musician Jon Henry, and he is a rapper that spent some time in Los Angeles and he recently relocated back to Milwaukee," Wild says.

Valerie Lighthart

Burn The Witch

"It's [Burn The Witch] a bit more mysterious sounding. And I suppose you could say kind of just witchy sounding and playful. The production of her songs is so unique and so elaborate — and it's just really lovely stuff," Wild says.

Avenues

Lights Out

"[Avenues] is just a hooky, fun, perfectly produced pop punk song. It's kind of got maybe vague Halloween vibes, just the song itself...has definite Halloween vibes. There's a lot of references to kind of old slasher movies in there," Wild says.

<a href="https://avenuesrock.bandcamp.com/track/lights-out">Lights Out by AVENUES</a>

Adam Krause

F To C

"Adam Kraus is kind of a prolific Milwaukee musician. He's also an author — released several books. He plays in various bands around town most notably Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations. He's always releasing on his own, very interesting...experimental music," Wild says.