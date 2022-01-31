Milwaukee Music Roundup: ANDII, Black Challenger, Daydream Retrievers, Brat Sounds

Every month Matt Wild, a co-founder of Milwaukee Record, shares some of the local music he’s been listening to, and this month is no exception.

January is downtime for many of us after the holidays have concluded and the bitter cold really sets in. However, it also offers a time for musicians to reflect on the last year and release new music to fit the season, as we see in this month’s Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's the music roundup for January 2022:

ANDII

Winter Blues II

"This song is a veritable life raft for both yourself and others who struggle to find hope during the most desolate time of year. It's produced by Andrew Lynch, and he does a terrific job. Andy's voice, as always, is fantastic and it's just a nice mix," says Wild.

<a href="https://andii.bandcamp.com/track/winter-blues-ii">Winter Blues II by ANDII</a>

Black Challenger

Radiance

"It really fits in with this kind of sometimes kind of desolate, bleak feeling of like walking around outside and waiting for the bus and listening to yes this kind of like dark synth wave music that black challenger does so well, " says Wild.

<a href="https://blackchallenger.bandcamp.com/album/radiance">RADIANCE by BLACK CHALLENGER</a>

Daydream Retrievers

Living Hell

"I just love, love, love the song. [I] cannot get enough. It has some certain dark themes in the lyrics as the title may tip-off, but the music is just a perfect power-pop song cannot get enough of it. It is Daydream retrievers with living hell," says Wild.

<a href="https://daydreamretrievers.bandcamp.com/track/living-hell">Living Hell by Daydream Retrievers</a>

Brat Sounds

It's You I Like (Mister Rogers cover)

"I love the song, and of course, I love Mr. Rogers. Just thinking about him even now, kind of tearing up, and what a beautiful song that he wrote so many years ago. And I think Brad sounds, you know to do this track justice and put in a really nice performance on this, " says Wild.