Milwaukee Music Roundup: BLAX, Rat Bath, Night Crickets, Social Caterpillar

It’s time now for the Milwaukee Music Roundup with Matt Wild. He’s one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture and gentle sarcasm. Every month, Wild shares a sample of what he’s been listening to for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's the music roundup for March 2022:

BLAX

"A Roller Skating Jam Called Liberation"

"It's a really fantastic record, and it's a really fantastic song. It kind of takes its name from that old De La Soul track and that will kind of give you some idea of the kind of genre that this falls in. It's very upbeat, very positive, very spiritual, and it's just a fantastic song," Wild says.

Rat Bath

"At Least You're Lonely Too"

<a href="https://ratbathmke.bandcamp.com/album/rat-from-hell">Rat From Hell by RAT BATH</a>

"It is more of a '50s doo-wop, kind of countryish sound among the quieter moments of this record. A fantastic record. I should mention also a concept record, as if it wasn't great enough," he says.

Night Crickets

"Candlestick Park"

"Not only is the song about his parents seeing the Beatles in '66 at Candlestick Park but it's also about himself taking his own children to see Paul McCartney back in 2014 ... so it's a really nice multigenerational tale like that. It's a really beautiful song," Wild shares.

Social Caterpillar

"Closer To Closure"

<a href="https://socialcaterpillar.bandcamp.com/album/distance-hurting-healing">(Distance) Hurting/Healing by Social Caterpillar</a>

"I believe this song is dedicated to the lead singer and his sister, obviously dealing with some pretty traumatic things, but it's a beautiful song and making art like this, making beautiful songs like this, I think is a great way to kind of get closer to closure," he says.