Milwaukee Music Roundup: Large Print, Kiings, Valerie Lighthart, Grace Weber + Mudy

Summer is finally on the horizon. While the spring temperatures are still heating up, we’re already learning about the many festivals planned for this summer. After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Milwaukeeans are looking forward to spending time in the community and listening to some great, new music.

Matt Wild is one of those Milwaukeeans. He’s the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, which just released its summer festival guide. Every month, he joins Lake Effect to talk about some of the best new music from local musicians for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's May's list:

Large Print

Afterthought

<a href="https://largeprint.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-clouds">In the Clouds by Large Print</a>

Wild starts with a song from the band Large Print, which is lead by singer Grace Mitchell. Afterthought is a single from the band's new album, In The Clouds.

"[Afterthought's] got this great kind of like '90s vibe to it. The verses are kind of this bubbly, percolating thing and then you get this real crunchy kind of distorted chorus," he explains.

Kiings

Let The Water Clear Me

Next the sleek dance track Let The Water Clear Me by producer duo Kiings.

"They just kind of searched the internet until they found the singer (J Fitz) and I think it makes for a fantastic pairing. I think it's fantastic. It's nice to have Kiings back, kind of you know, out of the blue so here's hoping they do more," Wild says.

Valerie Lighthart

Backwoods

Backwoods is a song from artist Valerie Lighthart's third segment of her EP trilogy. The EP Banshee follows Lighthart's first EP The Goddess and second The Witch.

"For this latest one, ... it's a little more dark. It's a little more industrial. Valerie Lighthart herself says I wanted the character of her EPs to reclaim her narrative in a dominating and insidious soundscape that feels deeply chilling while still inviting you to dance," Wild explains.

Grace Weber + Mudy

414

Grace Weber and Mudy teamed up to make the single 414, which they released on April 14. Wild explains that as Milwaukee Day has taken off, the music associated with this holiday has really changed over the years.

"[414 is] kind of this love letter to Milwaukee and what fascinates me about this whole thing is kind of the evolution of Milwaukee Day, which started out maybe a decade ago is just kind of this you know little in joke between friends," he says.