Milwaukee Music Roundup: Explorers, The Grovelers, Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings, Velocihamster

With Summerfest and the multitude of other festivals happening in the city, many Milwaukeeans have been enjoying great music from local musicians. Matt Wild is one of those Milwaukeeans. He’s the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month, shares a sample of the best new music from local musicians for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here's the music roundup for July 2022:

Explorers

L'Resorts

"It's a very tropical pop. It's very, very summery. There's a lot of marimba involved, it just makes you feel like you're on a beach and you're soaking up the sun. So, it's very appropriate that they typically release a lot of their records in the summertime," says Wild.

The Grovelers

Groveling Flamingo

"The album art, which is an old picture of like an old dad in the '70s passed out on a like '70s couch, just really perfectly sums up the vibe of what the Grovelers are doing. ... It's a lot of fun. Maybe one of their best ones," he shares.

Peter Mulvey & SistaStrings

Love Is the Only Thing

"Now [Peter Mulvey and SistaStrings] got together back in 2020, I think right before the pandemic, and they recorded a live album in Fort Atkinson called Live at the Cafe Carp. ... They released that record and now they are getting ready to release a studio album. The new record is called Love is the Only Thing — it's going to be released in August," Wild shares.

Velocihamster

6 Underground

"The song we're going to be listening to is my favorite out of the bunch. It is called 6 Underground, which folks may remember as an old one-hit-wonder from a '90s group called Sneaker Pimps, and maybe the name doesn't ring a bell or maybe the band doesn't ring a bell, but I think once you hear this song — even played on distorted lap steel, you'll be like, 'Oh yeah, I remember that song,' so this is a lot of fun," says Wild.

