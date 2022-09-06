Milwaukee Music Round Up: Long Mama, Social Cig, Large Print, The Beat Index

Autumn is upon us here in Milwaukee, but while the festival season is winding down, live music is still bountiful in the city. Many of our favorite summer music series will be continuing into September, and local bands are continuing to put out new music, which is always good news for Milwaukee music lover Matt Wild.

He’s one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. Every month he joins Lake Effect to share a sample of what he’s been listening to for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

