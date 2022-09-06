Milwaukee Music Round Up: Long Mama, Social Cig, Large Print, The Beat Index
Autumn is upon us here in Milwaukee, but while the festival season is winding down, live music is still bountiful in the city. Many of our favorite summer music series will be continuing into September, and local bands are continuing to put out new music, which is always good news for Milwaukee music lover Matt Wild.
He’s one of the co-founders of Milwaukee Record, which describes itself as an online source for music, culture, and gentle sarcasm. Every month he joins Lake Effect to share a sample of what he’s been listening to for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
- Poor Pretender by Long Mama
“The talent of this band is just kind of a really perfectly done kind of county, indie folk. Kat Wodtke, she’s just a terrific vocalist."
- Last Week by Social Cig
“It’s really this kind of bouncy, a little bit of a hazy kind of feel to it and dare I say kind of an adorable song.”
- Dried Fruit by Large Print
“I really, really, really liked the song a lot. I like that it’s one of those songs that just kind of begins. There’s no intro, just kind of gets right to it.”
- I Don't Want To Get Over You by The Beat Index
“[The album] is a self-described album of on-hold music for automated phone systems. It is kind of a concept album about being on hold and all of the music … has this kind of '70s disco, kind of yacht rock feel to it."