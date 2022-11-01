Milwaukee Music Round Up: Mason Mattner, Zed Kenzo, Brief Candles, and Rustbelt

It’s Halloween! And if you were out over the holiday weekend, there’s a good chance you heard some local musicians. All month, Milwaukee musicians have been putting great new music and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

He’s the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and each month he compiles a list of the best recent releases from local musicians. He joins us now to share a few of those songs.

Here's the music roundup for November 2022:

1. Uppercuts And Superfudge by Mason Mattner

<a href="https://masonmattner.bandcamp.com/album/no-more-uppercuts-and-superfudge">No More / Uppercuts and Superfudge by Mason Mattner</a>

2. Comeback by Zed Kenzo

3. Tape Deck by Brief Candles

<a href="https://briefcandlesus.bandcamp.com/album/it-doesnt-lead-to-anything-part-1">It Doesn't Lead to Anything : Part 1 by Brief Candles</a>

4. When I'm Feeling Manic by Rustbelt