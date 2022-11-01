© 2022 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Round Up: Mason Mattner, Zed Kenzo, Brief Candles, and Rustbelt

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published November 1, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
Mason Mattner, Zed Kenzo, Brief Candles, and Rustbelt
This Milwaukee Music Roundup features Mason Mattner, Zed Kenzo, Brief Candles, and Rustbelt

It’s Halloween! And if you were out over the holiday weekend, there’s a good chance you heard some local musicians. All month, Milwaukee musicians have been putting great new music and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

He’s the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and each month he compiles a list of the best recent releases from local musicians. He joins us now to share a few of those songs.

Here's the music roundup for November 2022:

1. Uppercuts And Superfudge by Mason Mattner

2. Comeback by Zed Kenzo

3. Tape Deck by Brief Candles

4. When I'm Feeling Manic by Rustbelt

WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Recordmusic
Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
See stories by Joy Powers
