Milwaukee Music Round Up: Mason Mattner, Zed Kenzo, Brief Candles, and Rustbelt
It’s Halloween! And if you were out over the holiday weekend, there’s a good chance you heard some local musicians. All month, Milwaukee musicians have been putting great new music and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.
He’s the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and each month he compiles a list of the best recent releases from local musicians. He joins us now to share a few of those songs.
Here's the music roundup for November 2022:
1. Uppercuts And Superfudge by Mason Mattner
2. Comeback by Zed Kenzo
3. Tape Deck by Brief Candles
4. When I'm Feeling Manic by Rustbelt