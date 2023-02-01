© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Scam Likely, Gray Genius, Caley Conway, RUSTBELT

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published February 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST
Music Roundup Cover.jpg
Grey Genius, Scam Likely, Caley Conway, RUSTBELT

The cold is finally settling in here in Milwaukee, but that hasn’t stopped Milwaukee musicians. Despite the weather, bands are continuing to have shows and produce new records and people have been taking notice.

Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here is this month's list:

1. Domestic Bliss by Scam Likely

2. In My Head by Grey Genius

3. All Good Dreamers by Caley Conway

4. Nothing Feels Good by RUSTBELT

Tags
WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Recordmusic
Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content