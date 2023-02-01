Milwaukee Music Roundup: Scam Likely, Gray Genius, Caley Conway, RUSTBELT

The cold is finally settling in here in Milwaukee, but that hasn’t stopped Milwaukee musicians. Despite the weather, bands are continuing to have shows and produce new records and people have been taking notice.

Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here is this month's list:

1. Domestic Bliss by Scam Likely

<a href="https://scamlikelytheband.bandcamp.com/album/getting-worse">Getting Worse by Scam Likely</a>

2. In My Head by Grey Genius

3. All Good Dreamers by Caley Conway

<a href="https://caleyconway.bandcamp.com/album/only-a-dark-cocoon">Only a Dark Cocoon by Caley Conway</a>

4. Nothing Feels Good by RUSTBELT