Milwaukee Music Round Up: BLAX, Hughes Family Band, Rat Bath, The Beat Index

It's the beginning of the new year and we're taking a look back at the 2022. Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild has been closely watching Milwaukee's music scene. Each month he joins us with some of his favorite new songs from local musicians.

This month, Wild gives a compiled list of favorite songs, albums and videos from the year. "It's really just to give these records, songs and artists more exposure at the end of the year. And hopefully for folks who haven't heard these songs and records, they'll find some of their own new favorites," says Wild.

Wild's favorite Milwaukee music projects of 2022:

1. A Roller Skating Jam Called Liberation by BLAX

<a href="https://thegodegreerecords.bandcamp.com/album/angeline">Angeline by BLAX</a>

2. Shake It by The Hughes Family Band

<a href="https://hughesfamilyband.bandcamp.com/album/one-last-night-with-nathan-hughes">One Last Night with Nathan Hughes by Hughes Family Band</a>

3. At Least You're Lonely Too by Rat Bath

<a href="https://ratbathmke.bandcamp.com/album/rat-from-hell">Rat From Hell by RAT BATH</a>

4. I Don't Wanna Get Over You by The Beat Index