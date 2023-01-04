© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Music Round Up: BLAX, Hughes Family Band, Rat Bath, The Beat Index

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published January 4, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST
Milwaukee Music Roundup .jpg
BLAX, Hughes Family Band, Rat Bath, The Beat Index
/
BLAX, The Hughes Family Band, Rat Bath, The Beat Index

It's the beginning of the new year and we're taking a look back at the 2022. Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild has been closely watching Milwaukee's music scene. Each month he joins us with some of his favorite new songs from local musicians.

This month, Wild gives a compiled list of favorite songs, albums and videos from the year. "It's really just to give these records, songs and artists more exposure at the end of the year. And hopefully for folks who haven't heard these songs and records, they'll find some of their own new favorites," says Wild.

Wild's favorite Milwaukee music projects of 2022:

1. A Roller Skating Jam Called Liberation by BLAX

2. Shake It by The Hughes Family Band

3. At Least You're Lonely Too by Rat Bath

4. I Don't Wanna Get Over You by The Beat Index

Tags
WUWMLake EffectMilwaukee Recordmusic
Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content