Milwaukee Music Roundup: Bug Moment, B-Free, Resurrectionists, Raftronaut
Spring is here and many of us are starting to book up our weekends by checking out new restaurants, taking day trips, and listening to new, local music – like Matt Wild.
Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Here is this month's list:
1. Teeth by Bug Moment
2. iProduce My Own Sh*t by B-Free
3. The Rest Cure by Resurrectionists
4. Skate Cat Sewers by Raftronaut