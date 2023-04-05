Milwaukee Music Roundup: Bug Moment, B-Free, Resurrectionists, Raftronaut

Spring is here and many of us are starting to book up our weekends by checking out new restaurants, taking day trips, and listening to new, local music – like Matt Wild.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here is this month's list:

1. Teeth by Bug Moment

2. iProduce My Own Sh*t by B-Free

3. The Rest Cure by Resurrectionists

4. Skate Cat Sewers by Raftronaut