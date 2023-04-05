© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Bug Moment, B-Free, Resurrectionists, Raftronaut

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published April 5, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT
March Roundup Cover.jpg
Bug Moment,B-Free, Resurrectionists, Raftronaut

Spring is here and many of us are starting to book up our weekends by checking out new restaurants, taking day trips, and listening to new, local music – like Matt Wild.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

Here is this month's list:

1. Teeth by Bug Moment

2. iProduce My Own Sh*t by B-Free

3. The Rest Cure by Resurrectionists

4. Skate Cat Sewers by Raftronaut

Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
