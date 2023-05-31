© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Music Roundup: The Nile Club, Combustor, HOLTERGEIST, Char & Eric With The Bodyguards

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published May 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT
The Nile Club, Combustor, HOLTERGEIST, Char & Eric with the Bodyguards
The Nile Club, Combustor, HOLTERGEIST, Char & Eric with the Bodyguards
/
The Nile Club, Combustor, HOLTERGEIST, Char & Eric with the Bodyguards

The summer festival season is heating up and perhaps no one is as excited as Matt Wild. Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and a fan of all things music in Milwaukee.

Every month, he releases a list of new music from local musicians. Here is this month's list:

1. Forever Is A Word by The Nile Club

2. Block It Out by Combustor

3. Carbon Copy by HOLTERGEIST featuring Amanda Huff 

4. Seeing You This Way (Minnie Riperton cover) by Char & Eric With The Bodyguards

Tags
WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert Larry joined WUWM in 2022 as a digital producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content