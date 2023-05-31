Milwaukee Music Roundup: The Nile Club, Combustor, HOLTERGEIST, Char & Eric With The Bodyguards
The summer festival season is heating up and perhaps no one is as excited as Matt Wild. Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and a fan of all things music in Milwaukee.
Every month, he releases a list of new music from local musicians. Here is this month's list:
1. Forever Is A Word by The Nile Club
2. Block It Out by Combustor
3. Carbon Copy by HOLTERGEIST featuring Amanda Huff
4. Seeing You This Way (Minnie Riperton cover) by Char & Eric With The Bodyguards