Milwaukee Music Roundup: The Nile Club, Combustor, HOLTERGEIST, Char & Eric With The Bodyguards

The summer festival season is heating up and perhaps no one is as excited as Matt Wild. Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and a fan of all things music in Milwaukee.

Every month, he releases a list of new music from local musicians. Here is this month's list:

1. Forever Is A Word by The Nile Club

<a href="https://thenileclub.bandcamp.com/album/wake-up-with-a-sense-of-pride">Wake Up With A Sense Of Pride by The Nile Club</a>

2. Block It Out by Combustor

<a href="https://combustor.bandcamp.com/album/combustor-2">Combustor by Combustor</a>

3. Carbon Copy by HOLTERGEIST featuring Amanda Huff

<a href="https://holtergeist.bandcamp.com/album/carbon-copy">Carbon Copy by HOLTERGEIST f. Amanda Huff</a>

4. Seeing You This Way (Minnie Riperton cover) by Char & Eric With The Bodyguards