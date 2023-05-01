© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Diet Lite, Piles, Cleopatra Hoze, Man Random

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published May 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT
Diet Lite, Piles, Cleopatra Hoze, Man Random
Festival season is a cherished tradition here in Milwaukee, and what is a festival without live, local music? In preparation for the upcoming season, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares a few new songs from local musicians.

Every month, Wild creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Debora by Diet Lite

2. Ice Age by Piles

3. Bunny Boy by Cleopatra Hoze

4. I Firmly Believe The Hodag Exists And Will Not Be Convinced Otherwise by Man Random

Joy Powers
Joy Powers hosts and produces Lake Effect. She joined WUWM in 2016.
