Milwaukee Music Roundup: Diet Lite, Piles, Cleopatra Hoze, Man Random
Festival season is a cherished tradition here in Milwaukee, and what is a festival without live, local music? In preparation for the upcoming season, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares a few new songs from local musicians.
Every month, Wild creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:
1. Debora by Diet Lite
2. Ice Age by Piles
3. Bunny Boy by Cleopatra Hoze
4. I Firmly Believe The Hodag Exists And Will Not Be Convinced Otherwise by Man Random