Milwaukee Music Roundup: Diet Lite, Piles, Cleopatra Hoze, Man Random

Festival season is a cherished tradition here in Milwaukee, and what is a festival without live, local music? In preparation for the upcoming season, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares a few new songs from local musicians.

Every month, Wild creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Debora by Diet Lite

<a href="https://dietlitemusic.bandcamp.com/album/into-the-pudding">Into The Pudding by Diet Lite</a>

2. Ice Age by Piles

<a href="https://pilesmilwaukee.bandcamp.com/album/5-53">5:53 by PILES</a>

3. Bunny Boy by Cleopatra Hoze

4. I Firmly Believe The Hodag Exists And Will Not Be Convinced Otherwise by Man Random