Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Buffalo Nichols, Cream Vellum, Rose Of The West, Buffalo Nichols

Published September 28, 2023
Robert Larry
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT
Blue Nichols, Cream Vellum, Rose of the West
Blue Nichols, Cream Vellum, Rose of the West

It’s finally fall: a time for apple picking, hot chocolate, and as always, live music. Although the weather might be getting cooler, Milwaukee’s music scene is always running hot.

Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he releases a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians for the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. The Fatalist Blues by Buffalo Nichols

2. Kind Omens by Cream Vellum

3. Hardcore by Rose Of The West

Joy Powers
Joy Powers is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Robert Larry
Robert is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
