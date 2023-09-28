Milwaukee Music Roundup: Buffalo Nichols, Cream Vellum, Rose Of The West, Buffalo Nichols

It’s finally fall: a time for apple picking, hot chocolate, and as always, live music. Although the weather might be getting cooler, Milwaukee’s music scene is always running hot.

Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he releases a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians for the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. The Fatalist Blues by Buffalo Nichols

<a href="https://buffalonichols.bandcamp.com/album/the-fatalist" data-cms-ai="0">The Fatalist by Buffalo Nichols</a>

2. Kind Omens by Cream Vellum

<a href="https://creamvellum.bandcamp.com/album/whip-lush" data-cms-ai="0">Whip Lush by Cream Vellum</a>

3. Hardcore by Rose Of The West