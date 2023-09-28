Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Buffalo Nichols, Cream Vellum, Rose Of The West, Buffalo Nichols
It’s finally fall: a time for apple picking, hot chocolate, and as always, live music. Although the weather might be getting cooler, Milwaukee’s music scene is always running hot.
Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he releases a nearly exhaustive list of new music from local musicians for the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:
1. The Fatalist Blues by Buffalo Nichols
2. Kind Omens by Cream Vellum
3. Hardcore by Rose Of The West