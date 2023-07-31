© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: ROSE OF THE WEST, Klassic, Panda Kingdom, RUSTBELT

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published July 31, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT
Rose of the West, Klassic, Panda Kingdom, RUSTBELT
Rose of the West, Klassic, Panda Kingdom, RUSTBELT

Festivals and live music are a staple of life in Milwaukee during the summer, which makes it a great time to get to know some local musicians. Music lover and Milwaukee Record co-founder, Matt Wild, is always on the lookout for great new songs.

Every month he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians and he joins us to share a few of those songs. Here is this month's list:

1. Come and Find Me by ROSE OF THE WEST

2. Work2Do by Klassic

3. Thy Castle by Panda Kingdom

4. Oh My God Here It Comes Now by RUSTBELT

