Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: ROSE OF THE WEST, Klassic, Panda Kingdom, RUSTBELT
Festivals and live music are a staple of life in Milwaukee during the summer, which makes it a great time to get to know some local musicians. Music lover and Milwaukee Record co-founder, Matt Wild, is always on the lookout for great new songs.
Every month he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians and he joins us to share a few of those songs. Here is this month's list:
1. Come and Find Me by ROSE OF THE WEST
2. Work2Do by Klassic
3. Thy Castle by Panda Kingdom
4. Oh My God Here It Comes Now by RUSTBELT