Milwaukee Music Roundup: ROSE OF THE WEST, Klassic, Panda Kingdom, RUSTBELT

Festivals and live music are a staple of life in Milwaukee during the summer, which makes it a great time to get to know some local musicians. Music lover and Milwaukee Record co-founder, Matt Wild, is always on the lookout for great new songs.

Every month he creates a list of some of the best new releases from local musicians and he joins us to share a few of those songs. Here is this month's list:

1. Come and Find Me by ROSE OF THE WEST

2. Work2Do by Klassic

3. Thy Castle by Panda Kingdom

<a href="https://pandakingdom.bandcamp.com/album/panda-kingdom">Panda Kingdom by Panda Kingdom</a>

4. Oh My God Here It Comes Now by RUSTBELT