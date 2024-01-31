Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: The Hatchets, SIN BAD, Genesis Renji, Barely Civil
It’s the start of a new year of Milwaukee music and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.
Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:
1. Gimme One More Chance by The Hatchets
2. Runnin' by SIN BAD
3. Back 2 Us by Genesis Renji
4. Better Now by Barely Civil