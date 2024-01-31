Milwaukee Music Roundup: The Hatchets, SIN BAD, Genesis Renji, Barely Civil

It’s the start of a new year of Milwaukee music and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Gimme One More Chance by The Hatchets

<a href="https://thehatchetsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/every-new-beginning-comes-from-some-other-beginnings-end" data-cms-ai="0">Every New Beginning Comes from Some Other Beginning's End by The Hatchets</a>

2. Runnin' by SIN BAD

<a href="https://sinxbad.bandcamp.com/album/its-final" data-cms-ai="0">It's Final by SIN BAD</a>

3. Back 2 Us by Genesis Renji

4. Better Now by Barely Civil