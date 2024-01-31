© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: The Hatchets, SIN BAD, Genesis Renji, Barely Civil

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published January 31, 2024 at 3:08 PM CST
The Hatchets, SIN BAD, Genesis Renji,
The Hatchets, SIN BAD, Genesis Renji, Barely Civil

It’s the start of a new year of Milwaukee music and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Gimme One More Chance by The Hatchets

2. Runnin' by SIN BAD

3. Back 2 Us by Genesis Renji

4. Better Now by Barely Civil

WUWM
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
