Milwaukee Music Roundup: The Hatchets, SIN BAD, Genesis Renji, Barely Civil

It’s the start of a new year of Milwaukee music and as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Gimme One More Chance by The Hatchets

2. Runnin' by SIN BAD

3. Back 2 Us by Genesis Renji

4. Better Now by Barely Civil