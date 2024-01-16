In Review: Milwaukee's favorite musical releases of 2023

All year, every year, the guys from Milwaukee Record are watching and listening to what’s going on in Milwaukee’s music scene. At the end of the year, they compile a list of their favorite songs, EPs, and LPs, among many other categories.

Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild says 2023 was truly a year for the record books. He shares some of his favorite things from the past year. In no particular order, here is his list.

Milwaukee LPs

Jinksie by Jinksie

Wild says, "Jinksie is this great kind of Milwaukee punk rock trio. They put together top to bottom just a fantastic record. If you like good, kind of, really catchy ear, wormy punk, you're going to love Jinksie. I think it's just such a fantastic album."

Getting Worse by Scam Likely

"It's a really, really fantastic album, kind of a gothic tinge punk foursome," says Wild.

Ladies Please by Vincent Van Great

"It is just a really great poppy R&B kind of dance record. There's some really terrific songs on here. They're kind of sexy and fun songs on this record as well," says Wild.

Milwaukee EPs

Outta My Hands by Chinese Telephones

"[Chinese Telephones] hasn't released any new material in 15 years, but suddenly near the end of 2023, they came out with this great EP ... just a great kind of punk rock record and features a lot of Milwaukee music veterans," says Wild.

Take it out on Me by Lady Cannon

Wild says, "She put out just a really, heartbreakingly gorgeous EP."

Limonada by REYNA

"[The songs on the project] feel much more intimate, and, you know, not so beholden to be kind of big, crowd-pleasing kind of dance hits," says Wild.

Death Before Detransition by Riotnine

Wild says, "It's a very, very bracing, very, very angry and very, very fantastic record. It is the musicianship on this record is fantastic."

Fed Up by Sex Scenes

"It's a real short, very, very short EP. I think the whole thing is over in about five minutes but also very, very good," says Wild.