Milwaukee Music Roundup: Ellie Jackson, Terry Alan Hackbarth, Rat Bath, Lauryl Sulfate

Winter is finally upon us here in Milwaukee, and although there are fewer live shows, local musicians are continuing to release new music, and Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is his November's list:

1. Dinner With A Friend by Ellie Jackson

<a href="https://elliejackson.bandcamp.com/album/dinner-with-a-friend-dream-girl" data-cms-ai="0">Dinner with a Friend / Dream Girl by Ellie Jackson</a>

2. I Heard That Song Before by Terry Alan Hackbarth

<a href="https://terryalanhackbarth.bandcamp.com/track/i-heard-that-song-before" data-cms-ai="0">I Heard That Song Before by Terry Alan Hackbarth</a>

3. Calling All Monsters by Rat Bath

<a href="https://ratbathmke.bandcamp.com/album/call-me-a-monster" data-cms-ai="0">Call Me a Monster by RAT BATH</a>

4. Girls Cry All The Time by Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure

<a href="https://the-lol.bandcamp.com/album/the-afterparty" data-cms-ai="0">The Afterparty by Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure</a>