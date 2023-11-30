© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Ellie Jackson, Terry Alan Hackbarth, Rat Bath, Lauryl Sulfate

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published November 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST
Ellie Jackson, Terry Alan Hackbarth, Rat Bath, Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure
Ellie Jackson, Terry Alan Hackbarth, Rat Bath, Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure 

Winter is finally upon us here in Milwaukee, and although there are fewer live shows, local musicians are continuing to release new music, and Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is his November's list:

1. Dinner With A Friend by Ellie Jackson

2. I Heard That Song Before by Terry Alan Hackbarth

3. Calling All Monsters by Rat Bath

4. Girls Cry All The Time by Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies Of Leisure

_
Tags
WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy Powers is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
Related Content