Milwaukee Music Roundup: Gold Steps, Vincent Van Great, Ashley Altadonna, Jinksie

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean an end to live, local music — which is great news for music lover Matt Wild.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Undercover by Goldsteps

2. See You Dance by Vincent Van Great

<a href="https://vangreat.bandcamp.com/album/ladies-please">Ladies Please by Vincent Van Great</a>

3. A Minor Requiem by Ashley Altadonna

<a href="https://situationsmke.bandcamp.com/album/a-minor-requiem-single">A Minor Requiem - Single by Ashley Altadonna</a>

4. Step Away by Jinksie