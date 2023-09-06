Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Gold Steps, Vincent Van Great, Ashley Altadonna, Jinksie
Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean an end to live, local music — which is great news for music lover Matt Wild.
Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:
1. Undercover by Goldsteps
2. See You Dance by Vincent Van Great
3. A Minor Requiem by Ashley Altadonna
4. Step Away by Jinksie