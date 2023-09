Milwaukee Music Roundup: Gold Steps, Vincent Van Great, Ashley Altadonna, Jinksie

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean an end to live, local music — which is great news for music lover Matt Wild.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Undercover by Goldsteps

2. See You Dance by Vincent Van Great

3. A Minor Requiem by Ashley Altadonna

4. Step Away by Jinksie