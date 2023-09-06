© 2023 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Gold Steps, Vincent Van Great, Ashley Altadonna, Jinksie

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Robert Larry
Published September 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT
Goldsteps, Vincent Van Great, Ashley Altadonna, Jinksie
Goldsteps, Vincent Van Great, Ashley Altadonna, Jinksie

Summer may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean an end to live, local music — which is great news for music lover Matt Wild.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians, called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Undercover by Goldsteps

2. See You Dance by Vincent Van Great

3. A Minor Requiem by Ashley Altadonna

4. Step Away by Jinksie

music
Joy Powers
Joy Powers is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Robert Larry
Robert is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
See stories by Robert Larry
