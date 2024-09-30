Milwaukee Music Roundup: Hello Face, Caley Conway, Maximiano, Brief Candles

Fall is finally here. The leaves are turning, the weather is slowly cooling, and as always, Milwaukee musicians are releasing new music.

Every month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list.

1. Quiet Nights by Hello, Face

2. Heart of Liquid by Conway

3. You Have A Heart In Me by Maximiano

4. Murky by Brief Candles