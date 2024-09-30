© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Hello Face, Caley Conway, Maximiano, Brief Candles

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published September 30, 2024 at 2:29 PM CDT
Fall is finally here. The leaves are turning, the weather is slowly cooling, and as always, Milwaukee musicians are releasing new music.

Every month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list.

1. Quiet Nights by Hello, Face

2. Heart of Liquid by Conway

3. You Have A Heart In Me by Maximiano

4. Murky by Brief Candles
