Milwaukee Music Roundup: Night Crickets, Ellie Jackson, BLAX, Known Moons

As we approach the end of the year, many of us are looking back on 2024. For Matt Wild, this time of year means re-listening to a lot of local music. Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month, Wild shares some of the best new music from local artists. This month, we look back on some of the best songs of the year.

1. Should be Heaven by the Night Crickets

2. China Lights by Ellie Jackson

<a href="https://elliejackson.bandcamp.com/track/china-lights">China Lights by Ellie Jackson</a>

3. Teenager by BLAX

<a href="https://thegodegreerecords.bandcamp.com/album/blaxploitation">BLAXPLOITATION by BLAX</a>

4. Simultaneous Highs by Known Moons