Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Night Crickets, Ellie Jackson, BLAX, Known Moons

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published December 19, 2024 at 1:45 PM CST
Night Crickets, Ellie Jackson, BLAX, Known Moons

As we approach the end of the year, many of us are looking back on 2024. For Matt Wild, this time of year means re-listening to a lot of local music. Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month, Wild shares some of the best new music from local artists. This month, we look back on some of the best songs of the year.

1. Should be Heaven by the Night Crickets

2. China Lights by Ellie Jackson

3. Teenager by BLAX

4. Simultaneous Highs by Known Moons

WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered Host and Digital Producer.
