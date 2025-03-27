Milwaukee Music Roundup: Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Red Quean, Jimmy Flemion, Bug Moment

As we get ready for a summer full of events and live music, we’re bringing you some of the best new songs from local musicians.

Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some great new songs from Milwaukee musicians. He joins us to share a few of those now, Matt Wild, thanks as always for joining us here on Lake Effect.

1. Jesus Freak by Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions

<a href="https://brettnewski.bandcamp.com/album/americona-pt-1-educate-freeloaders-to-buy-art">ameriCONa Pt. 1: Educate Freeloaders to Buy Art by BRETT NEWSKI & the Bad Inventions</a>

2. Red Queen by Red Quean

<a href="https://redquean.bandcamp.com/track/red-queen">Red Queen by Red Quean</a>

3. Never Do I Leave by Jimmy Flemion

4. Chaos Emerald by Bug Moment