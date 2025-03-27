© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions, Red Quean, Jimmy Flemion, Bug Moment

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published March 27, 2025 at 12:38 PM CDT

As we get ready for a summer full of events and live music, we’re bringing you some of the best new songs from local musicians.

Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month he creates a list of some great new songs from Milwaukee musicians. He joins us to share a few of those now, Matt Wild, thanks as always for joining us here on Lake Effect.

1. Jesus Freak by Brett Newski & The Bad Inventions

2. Red Queen by Red Quean

3. Never Do I Leave by Jimmy Flemion

4. Chaos Emerald by Bug Moment
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Related Content