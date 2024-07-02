Milwaukee Music Roundup: Valley Fox, Shorelining, Old Pup, The Quilz
It's festival season here in Milwaukee. With events happening nearly everyday, there are a lot of opportunities to get outside into the community and hear some live, local music.
Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record. Every month, he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:
Roll On Mary by Valley Fox
Currents by Shorelining
Spider Towns by Old Pup
Wild Cat by The Quilz