Milwaukee Music Roundup: Valley Fox, Shorelining, Old Pup, The Quilz

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers
Published July 2, 2024 at 3:47 PM CDT
The Quilz, Valley Fox, Shorelining, Old Pup

It's festival season here in Milwaukee. With events happening nearly everyday, there are a lot of opportunities to get outside into the community and hear some live, local music.

Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record. Every month, he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

Roll On Mary by Valley Fox

Currents by Shorelining

Spider Towns by Old Pup

Wild Cat by The Quilz
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
