Milwaukee Music Roundup: Valley Fox, Shorelining, Old Pup, The Quilz

It's festival season here in Milwaukee. With events happening nearly everyday, there are a lot of opportunities to get outside into the community and hear some live, local music.

Matt Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record. Every month, he creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

Roll On Mary by Valley Fox

<a href="https://valleyfoxmusic.bandcamp.com/track/roll-on-mary">Roll On Mary by Valley Fox</a>

Currents by Shorelining

<a href="https://oldpup.bandcamp.com/track/spider-towns">Spider Towns by Old Pup</a>

Wild Cat by The Quilz