Milwaukee Music Roundup: Ladybird, Ravi/Lola, Klassic, Sugar Stems

It seems like every day, another festival is releasing its summer lineup of events. Festival season is a cherished tradition in Milwaukee. What is a festival without live, local music? With so much to look forward to, we’re checking out some new songs from local musicians to get ready for this season with Milwaukee Record’s Matt Wild.

Every month, Wild creates a list of some of the best, new releases from local musicians called the Milwaukee Music Roundup. Here is this month's list:

1. Audrey's Garden by Ladybird

2. The Journalist by Ravi/Lola

3. RubItUp by Klassic

4. Love You To Pieces By Sugar Stems

<a href="https://dirtnaprecords.bandcamp.com/album/sugar-stems-cant-wait">Sugar Stems - Can't Wait by Dirtnap Records</a>