© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Ellee Grim, Joey Turbo, MATTHÚ, Next Paperback Hero

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Rob Larry
Published February 19, 2025 at 1:03 PM CST
Ellee Grim, Joey Turbo, MATTHÚ, Next Paperback Hero
Ellee Grim, Joey Turbo, MATTHÚ, Next Paperback Hero

2025 has only just begun, but there is already a plethora of new songs from Milwaukee artists. As always, Matt Wild has been listening. Wild is the cofounder of Milwaukee Record and every month he joins us to share some of his favorite new songs from local artists, as part of his Milwaukee Music Roundup.

1. On the news!! by Elle Grim

2. I Got To It Got To by Joey Turbo

3. Oxen by MATTHÙ

4. Parochial Tween by Next Paperback Hero
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Rob Larry
Rob is All Things Considered host and digital producer.
See stories by Rob Larry
Related Content