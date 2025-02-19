Milwaukee Music Roundup: Ellee Grim, Joey Turbo, MATTHÚ, Next Paperback Hero

2025 has only just begun, but there is already a plethora of new songs from Milwaukee artists. As always, Matt Wild has been listening. Wild is the cofounder of Milwaukee Record and every month he joins us to share some of his favorite new songs from local artists, as part of his Milwaukee Music Roundup.

1. On the news!! by Elle Grim

2. I Got To It Got To by Joey Turbo

3. Oxen by MATTHÙ

4. Parochial Tween by Next Paperback Hero