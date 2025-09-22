Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.
Milwaukee Music Roundup: Social Cig, Fellow Kinsman, Nick Amadeus, El Sebas
The weather is getting a bit cooler, and summer is slowly coming to an end, but Milwaukee artists are continuing to put out new music. As always, Matt Wild is listening.
Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month he joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to share some of the best new music from local artists.
1. June Gloom by Social Cig
2. Love Came Through by Fellow Kinsman
3. Save Our Soul by Nick Amadeus
4. Por Mi Mente by El Sebas
_