Milwaukee Music Roundup: Social Cig, Fellow Kinsman, Nick Amadeus, El Sebas

The weather is getting a bit cooler, and summer is slowly coming to an end, but Milwaukee artists are continuing to put out new music. As always, Matt Wild is listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month he joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to share some of the best new music from local artists.

1. June Gloom by Social Cig

<a href="https://socialcig.bandcamp.com/album/patchwork-a-road-dog-story">Patchwork: A Road Dog Story by Social Cig</a>

2. Love Came Through by Fellow Kinsman

<a href="https://fellowkinsman.bandcamp.com/track/love-came-through">Love Came Through by Fellow Kinsman</a>

3. Save Our Soul by Nick Amadeus

Nick Amadeus - Save Our Soul

4. Por Mi Mente by El Sebas

<a href="https://browns-crew.bandcamp.com/track/por-mi-mente">Por Mi Mente by El Sebas</a>