Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Social Cig, Fellow Kinsman, Nick Amadeus, El Sebas

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published September 22, 2025 at 12:24 PM CDT
Social Cig, Fellow Kinsman, Nick Amadeus, El Sebas
Social Cig, Fellow Kinsman, Nick Amadeus, El Sebas

The weather is getting a bit cooler, and summer is slowly coming to an end, but Milwaukee artists are continuing to put out new music. As always, Matt Wild is listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record, and every month he joins Lake Effect's Joy Powers to share some of the best new music from local artists.

1. June Gloom by Social Cig

2. Love Came Through by Fellow Kinsman

3. Save Our Soul by Nick Amadeus

Nick Amadeus - Save Our Soul

4. Por Mi Mente by El Sebas

Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
