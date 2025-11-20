© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Milwaukee Music Roundup
Each month, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild shares some of the best, new releases from local musicians.

Milwaukee Music Roundup: Ladybird, Queen Quail, chit chat, Breakup Tour

WUWM 89.7 FM | By Joy Powers,
Graham Thomas
Published November 20, 2025 at 2:07 PM CST
Ladybird, Queen Quail, chit chat, Breakup Tour
Ladybird, Queen Quail, chit chat, Breakup Tour

It’s officially winter in Wisconsin. But despite the cold weather, Milwaukee musicians are hard at work, putting out great, new music. And as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month, he joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share some of the best new music from local artists for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

1. Old Fashioned by Ladybird

2. Southside by Queen Quail

3. Love In A Graveyard by chit chat

4. maddy says (you're ruining your life) by Breakup Tour

_
Tags
Arts & Culture WUWMLake EffectmusicMilwaukee Record
Joy Powers
Joy is a WUWM host and producer for Lake Effect.
See stories by Joy Powers
Graham Thomas
Graham Thomas is a WUWM digital producer.
See stories by Graham Thomas
Related Content