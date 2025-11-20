Milwaukee Music Roundup: Ladybird, Queen Quail, chit chat, Breakup Tour

It’s officially winter in Wisconsin. But despite the cold weather, Milwaukee musicians are hard at work, putting out great, new music. And as always, Matt Wild has been listening.

Wild is the co-founder of Milwaukee Record and every month, he joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to share some of the best new music from local artists for the Milwaukee Music Roundup.

1. Old Fashioned by Ladybird

<a href="https://ladybirdmke.bandcamp.com/album/clementine">Clementine by Ladybird</a>

2. Southside by Queen Quail

<a href="https://queenquail.bandcamp.com/album/narcissus">Narcissus by Queen Quail</a>

3. Love In A Graveyard by chit chat

<a href="https://chitchat.bandcamp.com/track/love-in-a-graveyard">love in a graveyard by chit chat</a>

4. maddy says (you're ruining your life) by Breakup Tour

<a href="https://breakuptour.bandcamp.com/album/sorry-for-your-loss">Sorry for Your Loss by Breakup Tour</a>