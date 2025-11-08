414bigfrank and producer Sunny Lou talk viral sensation 'There It Is'

If you spent any time scrolling TikTok or Instagram Reels this past summer, you may have encountered the viral hit There It Is, from 414bigfrank and producer Sunny Lou.

The duo joined WUWM digital producer Graham Thomas and social media producer Samia Saeed for the first episode of Milwaukee Based — a four-part podcast series exploring Milwaukee's internet culture.

They talk There It Is, the growing Milwaukee rap scene, responding to the haters, Milwaukee's greatest viral moments and more, ahead of the release of their new mixtape If U Ain't First.

Background on 'There It Is'

Released in July, There It Is follows in a string of hits from 414bigfrank, who got his start posting online comedy skits before pivoting to music. Since then, he's gone on to open for artists including 21 Savage and Lil Yachty.

"Man, I'm glad I can say that," Frank says. "I'm telling my grandkids all kinds of stuff when I get older."

The song has put a spotlight on Milwaukee's rap scene, along with the local record label and media platform Run Along Forever. Lou helped get Run Along off the ground with Nolan Busalacchi, who shot the music video.

"I think the reason why people like this song and [why] it's a movement is because we're capturing ourselves just having fun," says Lou. "Any video of us you see, we're dancing, we're smiling, and that's just what we do."

There It Is has garnered nearly 2 million streams on Spotify since it dropped in July, with hundreds of thousands more views on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. To promote it, Frank, Sunny and friends have produced dozens of videos featuring the now iconic, fist-pumping dance moves of Milwaukee R&B artist Tommy Violet.

Along the way, commenters dubbed Violet the unofficial "Mayor of Milwaukee" — leading to a collaboration with Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the Milwaukee Public Library.

The crew have received widespread local media attention and performed on massive platforms, including 4 Shooters Only and On the Radar.