Samia Saeed

Samia is a student social media producer who joined WUWM in May 2025. She is a current student at the Journalism, Advertising and Media Studies Programs at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Before joining WUWM, Samia was the social media marketing intern at the Milwaukee Public Market. She had previously interned with Baird and Macmillian Learning. Samia loves doing freelance social media/short-form video work for local, grassroots organizations in Milwaukee. In her free time, she watches films and hangs out with her cat, Mimi.

»Contact Samia