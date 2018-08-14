Capitol Notes
There's never a shortage of political news in Wisconsin, from the governor's office to the Legislature to the state's elected officials in Washington, DC. Join WUWM's Marti Mikkelson and Wispolitics.com editor JR Ross each week as they highlight and provide context to the latest developments.
Latest Episodes
-
As the race for Wisconsin state superintendent heats up, WUWM’s Marti Mikkelson talks with JR Ross of wispolitics.com about what he expects to see moving forward in the race.
-
Capitol Notes: Critics Call Wisconsin Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson's Latest Comments 'Racist'Critics again called on him to resign, as they did a few weeks ago when Johnson said the riot at the Capitol “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection” to him. There have been repeated calls for a while for Johnson to step down.
-
Another hot button issue came up last week before the Wisconsin Legislature.Republicans introduced a bill that would ban transgender girls and women from…
-
A big name came up last week as a possible candidate for Republican U.S Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat next year.Longtime Democratic Congressman Ron Kind of La…
-
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has been making national headlines. Last week, Wisconsin’s senior senator told a Milwaukee radio host that the deadly…
-
On Tuesday night, Joe Biden will make one of his first official trips as president, coming to Milwaukee for a CNN town hall at the Pabst Theater. The…
-
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is set to unveil his biennial budget proposal next week. We’re starting to get a clearer picture of what will be included, and…
-
Last week saw a lot of activity in the Republican-controlled state Legislature. In a surprising turn of events, lawmakers did not repeal Democratic Gov.…
-
Republicans in the state Legislature have introduced a resolution to nullify Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration last week of a public health…
-
Wisconsin’s Congress members broke along party lines last week when the House voted to impeach President Donad Trump for his role in inciting a riot at…