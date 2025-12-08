© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: A brand new challenge to Wisconsin's congressional maps

By Maayan Silver
Published December 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
The dome and murals of the US Capitol building.
Maayan Silver
Democrats see Wisconsin as a longshot in their overall effort to win control of one of the chambers of Congress, but they're challenging the state's maps nonetheless.

On Capitol Notes this week: all things congressional redistricting in Wisconsin. We'll talk about the latest redistricting challenges before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and where the state falls in Democrats' efforts to build off electoral wins in 2025 and make gains in the U.S. House and Senate.

We'll also dive into another case the Wisconsin Supreme Court just picked up, in which the ACLU argues that it's illegal for Wisconsin jails to honor ICE detention requests.

We'll look at the political issues surrounding the federal prosecution of Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan, and round out the conversation by detailing efforts by the state to avoid penalties for how it runs its SNAP benefits under the new federal tax and spending bill.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
