In accordance with the U.S. Constitution, a census is taken every ten years to count every single person living in the United States. That data is used…
A state panel working on the once per decade redrawing of Wisconsin's political districts meets again Thursday evening online. The non-partisan People's…
The non-partisan state panel charged with drawing fair, impartial election maps for Wisconsin legislative and Congressional districts this year turned its…
Voters in Kenosha County, Jefferson County and a handful of other counties and municipalities in Wisconsin are seeing a question on their Nov. 3 general…
A series of virtual public hearings across Wisconsin kicked off Thursday night to begin the process of redrawing the state's political boundaries for the…
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission to draw Wisconsin's electoral maps may put pressure on the Republicans…
Lawmakers in the North Carolina legislature face a Wednesday deadline to submit new voting district lines to a state court. The previous lines were found to be unconstitutionally gerrymandered.
A panel of federal judges ruled that Democrats do not have to pay attorneys' fees and costs incurred by the GOP in a Wisconsin gerrymandering lawsuit.…
The Supreme Court essentially approved the practice in a recent ruling. Will Democrats still make good on promises to take partisanship out of redistricting?
The U.S. Supreme Court announced its long-awaited decision on partisan gerrymandering — the practice of writing maps to disadvantage certain political…