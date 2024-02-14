Wisconsin legislative redistricting bill awaits Evers' signature, but will he sign?

We’re waiting for word from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on the next step in the fight with state lawmakers over legislative redistricting. The matter affects in which district you live and your voting options later this year.

Tuesday, both the Assembly and Senate passed new legislative district maps that leaders of the Republican-controlled chambers say are documents the Democratic governor proposed, and promised a few days ago that he would sign. An Evers aide said on social media Tuesday night that the governor's position hasn't changed.

> Evers' proposed Assembly district map

> Evers' proposed state Senate district map

But almost all Democratic legislators voted against the measure. Sen. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) said the GOP made a late amendment to hold off implementation of the new maps until the fall. Spreitzer told senators that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine County) is trying to delay a change until after a possible springtime recall election against him.

“You got your marching orders from Robin Vos — like seems to happen often in the Senate — that this couldn’t go into effect until the fall, 'cause he’s got a recall against him. And God forbid he have to face that recall in a fair district," Spreitzer said during floor debate.

Conservatives are pushing the recall effort against Vos, claiming he hasn’t done enough to support former President Donald Trump’s false claims that Trump carried Wisconsin in the 2020 election. The recall effort has about another month to produce the nearly 7,000 signatures that would trigger a recall race.

Vos told reporters Tuesday that Republicans are not afraid of the governor’s maps.

“I have said from the very beginning that I think we can win under the maps that have been presented. We have better candidates, a better message and the ability to have hard-working people explain across the state why having Republicans in charge of the legislature is best for Wisconsin," Vos said.

Evers has about a week to announce what he’ll do with the redistricting legislation. Lawyers familiar with the matter say Evers could sign the measure, and then liberal parties in the redistricting lawsuit filed last summer could ask the state Supreme Court to order the new maps take effect right away. That's because the justices have already ruled four to three that the maps used in 2022 are unconstitutional.

Legislative audio supplied by Wisconsin Eye.