What’s happening with redistricting in Wisconsin? WUWM helps explain

So, here are answers — thanks to John Johnson, a research fellow at Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center — to some of your questions.

Johnson’s answers have been edited for length and clarity, and updates have been added.

Do we have a clear timeline for when the new legislative maps will be released?

On Friday, Feb. 2, the consultants — Jonathan Cervas of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh and Bernard Grofman of the University of California, Irvine — the state Supreme Court hired released their report.

The report said the plans submitted by the Republican Legislature and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty are partisan gerrymanders. And, only the court can make the determination of whether any of the four plans from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Democratic lawmakers and others are constitutional, the consultants wrote.

It is now up to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide which maps to enact.

However, the Legislature still has the legal authority to pass a new map, if they can get the governor to sign it.

The deadline everyone keeps coming back to is March 15 — when the Wisconsin Election Commission says they need to be absolutely sure what the boundaries will be so that they can administer the fall partisan primary appropriately.

What happens if the March 15 deadline is missed?

It would be very bad. The first thing people running for state Legislature have to do is collect signatures from constituents and run in the primary, and they wouldn't be able to do that because they wouldn't know who their constituents are or which district they are in.

The decision handed down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in December prohibits the use of the current maps in any future election. And that matters not just for the upcoming general election, but also for any special elections that might occur.They really need these new districts soon. I think the answer is they can't miss the deadline.

Does redistricting impact statewide elections? Which elections will be affected by these new maps?

There will be no special elections held, so everyone will still vote on the regularly scheduled period. The court has decided that only the even numbered state Senate districts will be up in 2024 and all of the Assembly districts.

If you find yourself drawn into a new district under the new maps, then you might be voting for different candidates than you would have been otherwise. But it'll be the same seats up for election.

Will having different legislative maps affect the outcome of or the turnout for the presidential election or the U.S. Senate election?

I tend to be skeptical of that. There was a survey from 2018 that found that fewer than 20% of people in the country could name their state representative. That's just not a very salient office for most people, but almost everyone has an opinion about Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

People’s attitudes towards the top of the ticket and their desire to vote for those races are going to drive turnout and election results more than the down ballot. Enthusiasm will drive participation overall.

Why doesn't a nonpartisan committee or software draw Wisconsin’s electoral maps?

There are many models of how you might draw maps across the 50 states. I think you can boil them down into one of three categories:

The Legislature has the primary role in drawing the maps , and the governor is required to sign it. That’s how it works in Wisconsin and many other states. (There are few states where the governor isn't involved, and the maps are passed by joint resolution.)

, and the governor is required to sign it. That’s how it works in Wisconsin and many other states. (There are few states where the governor isn't involved, and the maps are passed by joint resolution.) Seven states have politician commissions , where elected officials serve on that and draw the maps. Usually these are bipartisan commissions, rather than nonpartisan. In Missouri, for example, they create commissions to draw the state legislative maps that are equally Democratic and Republican, and 70% of those members are required to agree. So they enforce that a bipartisan map be drawn, but you can imagine — especially when it comes to where incumbents live, there's bipartisan desires around gerrymandering that Democrats and Republicans can come together on.

, where elected officials serve on that and draw the maps. Usually these are bipartisan commissions, rather than nonpartisan. In Missouri, for example, they create commissions to draw the state legislative maps that are equally Democratic and Republican, and 70% of those members are required to agree. So they enforce that a bipartisan map be drawn, but you can imagine — especially when it comes to where incumbents live, there's bipartisan desires around gerrymandering that Democrats and Republicans can come together on. Nine states have created independent redistricting commissions that usually explicitly ban politicians from serving on those commissions. They'll define politician in different ways, but not people who hold office, not people who are officers for a party, sometimes not the spouses of people who hold office. There are party officers.

What sets Wisconsin apart from the states with an independent redistricting commission is that those states have an initiative ballot procedure where the citizens of a state can get a constitutional amendment, or some other kind of referendum, on the ballot without the Legislature putting it there.

Legislatures do not want independent commissions that take the power to draw maps away from them — that’s true of Democrats and Republicans alike.

What would it take to get the ability to pass a binding referendum in Wisconsin?

The Legislature can send things to referendum in Wisconsin, so they would have to agree to put such a proposal on the ballot.

This has been such a difficult redistricting cycle. If you look at the history of redistricting cycles in Wisconsin, they've rarely involved the parties coming together to reach a compromise. Maybe there's a chance that if there's a new Legislature elected under more competitive maps, there would be more of an appetite for creating some kind of independent institution in the state that had formal legal authority to resolve what has been a consistent gridlock ever since the 1960s in Wisconsin.

Why should we care about redistricting? Why are more fair maps important to democracy?

People who feel that one party is better than the other have varying feelings about this, because if you believe that Republicans are better, then you're less worried about fair maps in Wisconsin. I have friends in Illinois who are Democrats who are not particularly worried about having fair maps in that state because they enjoy having permanent Democratic majorities.

But if you support the opposite party, you feel otherwise. Democrats in Wisconsin and my experience living in Illinois was that Republicans there were very enthusiastic about the idea of nonpartisan redistricting.

Other people really care about the idea of competitiveness. They think that you don't receive very good representation unless you have politicians who are worried about losing a general election rather than a primary. When a primary is the only competitive election that happens, it's lowers turnout and it tends to be more extreme turnout, so the political fringes have more influence in those kinds of situations.

This post will be updated as we continue to receive questions and report out answers.

