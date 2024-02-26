© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Trump Political Action Committee, other Republicans, implicated in potential Wisconsin campaign finance scheme

By Maayan Silver
Published February 26, 2024 at 9:51 AM CST
Several vehicles carrying Steen for Assembly signs were parked at Thursday's event.
Chuck Quirmbach
/
WUWM
Several vehicles carrying Steen for Assembly signs during Trump-backed Adam Steen's 2022 midterm election primary challenge to longtime GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.

Two years ago, with the support of former President Donald Trump, Adam Steen challenged GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in the midterm primary election after Vos refused Trump's entreaties to nullify Wisconsin's 2020 election results. Vos won that election by 260 votes, but now there are allegations of criminal behavior against Trump's joint fundraising committee, several Wisconsin Republicans, and the Steen campaign involving their alleged attempts to skirt campaign finance law. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, broke the story, and he tells you more as our guest on Capitol Notes this week.

Ross also addresses where to see your new legislative district maps and tackles a listener question submitted via WUWM's election survey, explaining how both Democrats and Republicans are fielding candidates with the new maps.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
