Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Can Wisconsin pull a budget together?

By Maayan Silver
Published June 30, 2025 at 9:41 AM CDT
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Wisconsin Legislators want to get a budget hammered out before they leave for the summer.

The deadline for Wisconsin to issue a new two-year budget to fund its state agencies — like the UW System, the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Public Instruction — is June 30. Unlike the federal government, if legislators don't pass it by that date, the government won't shut down. It will continue being funded at the last two-year budget's levels.

But for legislators, it's nice to be able to leave the Capitol for the summer and let your constituents know you've come up with a budget that will make it into law. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, walks us through the latest.

