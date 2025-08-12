Fighting 'summer reading slide' with JustUs and Books

As summer comes to an end, many parents are looking to get their kids ready for the school year. Many students experience what’s known as the “summer slide,” a slight regression in skills brought on by months outside the classroom.

It’s a predicament that Dannette Justus is all too familiar with. Justus is an educator with Milwaukee Public Schools and the founder of JustUs and Books, a literacy program that introduces kids to new books.

Throughout August, Justus will join Lake Effect's Joy Powers to share some of her favorite children's books as the new school year approaches. This week's book is from the series Exploring All I Can Do by author Nia Obotette.