Over the next few months, Milwaukee residents washing clothes at laundromats will start to see something different: mini libraries.A new city office…
With less than one month left until school starts, kids will soon trade in their play-dates for pencils, and get back to the lessons they left for summer…
The man who connected millions of American children with a love for reading will soon bring his message to a Milwaukee audience.LeVar Burton hosted…
In a mix of sports metaphors, Tuesday's Reading Blitz represents a full-court press for organizations trying to improve reading skills among Milwaukee…
As students head back to school, so to are a team of volunteer literacy tutors.The past few months have been marked by modest gains in achievement at MPS.…
Hayes Bilingual School in Milwaukee scores 62.2 on the state report card system. That means it’s just shy of meeting expectations. Most MPS schools fall…
About 30 million Americans have “below basic” prose literacy skills. That’s according to the National Assessment of Adult Literacy from the National…