Wisconsin Talking Book & Braille Library provides resources to more than just the visually impaired

The library is more than just books, and our series Books and Beyond with the Milwaukee Public Library showcases just that. We share resources, book recommendations and some cool stuff you might not know about.

Located at Milwaukee's Central Library, the Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library (WTBBL) provides audiobooks, brailled materials, audio-described DVDs and playback equipment provided by the federal government to blind, visually impaired, physically disabled and reading disabled Wisconsinites so that everyone can have the access and power to read. Materials and equipment are provided for free by mail to wherever the resident is living all across Wisconsin.

Since 1961, WTBBL has been part of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, a program sponsored by the Library of Congress. WTBBL outreach librarian Katie Saldutte explains the history behind the national network of literary resources.

"It started after World War I [when] some veterans came back, obviously dealing with vision loss and blindness," she says. "And in 1931 — so, quite a few years after the end of the war — it got started with the Pratt-Smoot Act providing accessible materials for these veterans."

1 of 3 — DSC_0206.JPG WTBBL Outreach Librarian Katie Saldutte (left) and Library Services Manager Beth Voecks (right). Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 2 of 3 — DSC_0204.JPG A children's book in print and braille, along with the audio cartridge and Digital Advanced (DA2) player from WTTBL's collection. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM 3 of 3 — DSC_0200.JPG Shelves of audio and braille reading kits at WTBBL. Audrey Nowakowski / WUWM

WTBBL Library Services Manager Beth Voecks emphasizes that it's not just the blind who are eligible to access materials WTBBL's expansive library. Since its founding with a focus on blind veterans, services expanded in the 1950s to include children and people with vision loss and continues to expand to include people with physical handicaps as well as people with learning disabilities.

"One of my other favorite things too is that some people do not know that they are eligible," she says. "They think we are just for blind people and we are not. If you have low vision [or] you can't hold a book, we're here for you."

One key factor that makes the resources available through WTBBL different from how you would typically access books at a public library is the application process needed to become eligible.

"In 2021 there actually was a change in the ruling of who could certify applications for people with reading disabilities," notes Saldutte. "Prior to that it was required to be a doctor's signature, and now the applications can be certified by a much broader range of people who work with people with reading disabilities such as teachers [and] social workers."

Once a patron qualifies for the services, they can access audio and eBraille materials for free and copyright exempt — so that means no waitlist. From starting with vinyl records to cassette tapes to now using digital cartridges and the BARD (Braille Audio Reading Download) app, you can visit WTBBL's website to find out more information about their services.

WTBBL is also available over the phone at (414) 286-3045 or 1-800-242-8822. "We have people in the office and answering services ... and I have had so many people who are surprised by that, but we can help you with the application," explains Saldutte. "As librarians we can certify the application ... so I absolutely encourage people to call us."

