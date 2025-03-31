Flipping through Milwaukee Public Library's zine collection

The library is more than just books, and our series Books and Beyond with the Milwaukee Public Library showcases that. We share resources, book recommendations and some cool stuff you might not know about.

Today, we’re learning all about the world of zines — pronounced like the end of the word “magazine.”

Zines are typically independently published works intended for self-expression, rather than commercial appeal. Because they're such a personal affair, zines are often produced in small batches of fewer than 50 — which makes collecting them an interesting challenge.

The Milwaukee Public Library has a growing collection of over 900 zines in the Rare Books Room at Central Library. These materials are sourced through Milwaukee Zine Fest, as well as from personal donations.

"And that allows us to collect these voices that you would not typically get in traditional publishing and save them for future generations," says rare books librarian Timothy Rush.

Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski spoke with Rush to learn more about the collection ahead of Milwaukee Zine Fest.

"When it comes to modern zines, it's ‘I’m going to put out this idea so that I can control what’s being said. I can make sure to express myself and no one can tell me "no, that’s not what we’re going to publish,'" he says.

From reviews of 70s Milwaukee punk records to avant-garde collage to commentary on professional wrestling, the library's zine collection is nothing if not eclectic.

And thanks to a recent donation from the UW-Milwaukee archives, the Leah Fisher Science Fiction and Fantasy Fanzine Collection is the latest addition, offering a fascinating glimpse into pre-internet fan subcultures.

1 of 4 — OM_1743109361238.jpeg A guide to the Klingon alphabet from a Star Trek-themed fanzine. Graham Thomas / WUWM 2 of 4 — DSC_0018.JPG Phil Foglio's Effen Essen (left) and an April 1973 Star Trek fanzine (right) printed by the UWM Science and Science Fiction club. Graham Thomas / WUWM 3 of 4 — OM_1743109321300.jpeg A Tolkien-inspired zine from the Leah Fisher collection. Graham Thomas / WUWM 4 of 4 — OM_1743109052410.jpeg Lake Effect's Audrey Nowakowski speaking with rare books librarian Timothy Rush. Graham Thomas / WUWM

"Zines started out with the fanzine movement of the 40s and 50s, which is science fiction fans deciding, 'well, no one's publishing stuff for us, so we're going to start putting it out ourselves,'" Rush says.

With over 600 vintage zines from the Midwest and beyond, the Leah Fisher collection features works from Chicago cartoonist Phil Foglio, Milwaukee science fiction writer Gene DeWeese and even a few selections from the old UWM Union Science and Science Fiction club.

You can check out Central Library's collection on April 19 at Milwaukee Zine Fest, along with zines from over 100 vendors. The fest is a collaboration between the Milwaukee Public Library and Bay View book factory The Bindery.

"It is such a visual treat just to see all of the different vendors and all the art and all the different types of expression that folks have — and that is really thriving," Rush says.