'JustUs and Books' is encouraging youth literacy in a digital age

Virtual learning has been a difficult adjustment for many teachers. During the pandemic, things that were once cornerstones of lessons had to evolve for new platforms. But for academic coach Danette Justus, the switch to virtual learning also opened up a new opportunity.

Justus has been an educator with Milwaukee Public Schools for over three decades. She's also the creator of JustUs and Books, a program that introduces kids to the power of reading through both virtual and in-person story times.

Justus joins Lake Effect’s Joy Powers to talk about the program and how it started.

"A lot of our kids don't necessarily like to pick up a book, and so I'm trying to make reading fun for them," she says. "And I always tell parents when I tell them about it, 'If you don't like reading to your kids, I'll do it for you.'"