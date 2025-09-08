© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: The politics behind FEMA, the National Guard and Milwaukee

By Maayan Silver
Published September 8, 2025 at 9:26 AM CDT
A sunset view of Milwaukee from Lake Shore Park.
Maayan Silver
/
WUWM
Only President Donald Trump can make a disaster declaration that would open up Milwaukee to assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA after the August flooding.

This week's Capitol Notes covers the political motivations around flood response and the latest on the National Guard deployment threats by President Donald Trump.

We also ask JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, about the framing of Trump’s tax and spending bill by Republicans and Democrats, the announcement by a conservative state Supreme Court justice that she’s not running to retake her seat, and Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan’s case. She’s at the center of Trump’s push against state and local officials who challenge his immigration crackdown.

