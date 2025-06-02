© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Wisconsin & the federal tax and spending bill

By Maayan Silver
Published June 2, 2025 at 10:25 AM CDT
Congress is taking up a tax and spending bill that's key to President Donald Trump's agenda.

Congress is trying to pass a tax and spending bill. Democrats say it's dangerously slicing down safety net programs. Some conservatives say it spends too much.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, explains how the bill works procedurally and how it could impact Wisconsin's budget process.

This week's episode also goes into the latest on Wisconsin's political party leadership and the Wisconsin State Supreme Court decision that could come out any day on the 1849 law that some argue bans abortion.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
