Capitol Notes: Wisconsin & the federal tax and spending bill

Congress is trying to pass a tax and spending bill. Democrats say it's dangerously slicing down safety net programs. Some conservatives say it spends too much.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, explains how the bill works procedurally and how it could impact Wisconsin's budget process.

This week's episode also goes into the latest on Wisconsin's political party leadership and the Wisconsin State Supreme Court decision that could come out any day on the 1849 law that some argue bans abortion.