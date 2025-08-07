© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UWM Chancellor's Report logo
UWM Chancellor's Report

Welcome, Chancellor Gibson 

By UW-Milwaukee  
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM CDT
UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Thomas Gibson (left) alongside WUWM President and General manager, David Lee (right)
1 of 2  — 20250730_TCF_CHAN_3241 reduced.jpg
UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Thomas Gibson (left) alongside WUWM President and General manager, David Lee (right)
Kari Pink / UW-Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Thomas Gibson (left) and WUWM President and General manager, David Lee (right)
2 of 2  — 20250730_TCF_CHAN_3163 Reduced.jpg
UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Thomas Gibson (left) and WUWM President and General manager, David Lee (right)
Kari Pink / UW-Milwaukee

Meet Chancellor Thomas Gibson, the new leader of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In his conversation with WUWM General Manager David Lee, Chancellor Gibson shares his vision for UWM, his passion for helping students succeed and his love for ’80s hip hop music.

UWM Chancellor's Report
UW-Milwaukee  
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee produces the <i>UWM Chancellor’s Report</i> and <i>Curious Campus</i>, a show about science, discovery and culture.
See stories by UW-Milwaukee  