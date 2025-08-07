Welcome, Chancellor Gibson
UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Thomas Gibson (left) alongside WUWM President and General manager, David Lee (right)
Kari Pink / UW-Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee Chancellor, Thomas Gibson (left) and WUWM President and General manager, David Lee (right)
Kari Pink / UW-Milwaukee
Meet Chancellor Thomas Gibson, the new leader of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. In his conversation with WUWM General Manager David Lee, Chancellor Gibson shares his vision for UWM, his passion for helping students succeed and his love for ’80s hip hop music.