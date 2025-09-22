Capitol Notes: Vaccines, free speech and the governor's race
This week's Capitol Notes covers:
- What to know about Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order on vaccines
- What to watch for as the race to replace him in 2026 shapes up, with primaries for both Republicans and Democrats
- How the murder of Charlie Kirk is affecting political mobilization in Wisconsin, including how it's resulted in a Wisconsin Congressman from western Wisconsin introducing legislation to withhold federal funding from people he claims are celebrating Kirk's assassination