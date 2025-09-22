© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Vaccines, free speech and the governor's race

By Maayan Silver
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:58 AM CDT
There's a crowded field of Democrats as the 2026 race for Wisconsin governor starts to shape up.
Maayan Silver
This week's Capitol Notes covers:

  • What to know about Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order on vaccines
  • What to watch for as the race to replace him in 2026 shapes up, with primaries for both Republicans and Democrats
  • How the murder of Charlie Kirk is affecting political mobilization in Wisconsin, including how it's resulted in a Wisconsin Congressman from western Wisconsin introducing legislation to withhold federal funding from people he claims are celebrating Kirk's assassination
