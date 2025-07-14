© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: How does the Wisconsin budget protect healthcare funding?

By Maayan Silver
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Democratic Governor Tony Evers compromised on taxes in the most recent two-year budget, while Legislative Republicans spent more on education and child care than they originally aimed for.
Maayan Silver
Democratic Governor Tony Evers compromised on taxes in the most recent two-year budget, while Legislative Republicans spent more on education and child care than they originally aimed for.

The federal tax and spending bill cuts federal health spending by about $1 trillion over a decade. This week's Capitol Notes delves into how Wisconsin politicians made moves to protect people who have Medicaid coverage by upping something called the "Medicaid provider tax." It's something that helps states fund their share of Medicaid spending.

This is important because 1.2 million people — 18% of Wisconsin’s population — get health or long-term care coverage through Medicaid. It’s sometimes known locally as BadgerCare Plus.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, also weighs in on what the budget means for the FoodShare and child care programs in the state. Tune in for more ways the budget could impact you and people you know — and a look ahead to the fall.

Tags
Capitol Notes WUWM NewsWUWMbudgetFeaturedLake EffectSpotlight
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver