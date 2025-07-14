Capitol Notes: How does the Wisconsin budget protect healthcare funding?

The federal tax and spending bill cuts federal health spending by about $1 trillion over a decade. This week's Capitol Notes delves into how Wisconsin politicians made moves to protect people who have Medicaid coverage by upping something called the "Medicaid provider tax." It's something that helps states fund their share of Medicaid spending.

This is important because 1.2 million people — 18% of Wisconsin’s population — get health or long-term care coverage through Medicaid. It’s sometimes known locally as BadgerCare Plus.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, also weighs in on what the budget means for the FoodShare and child care programs in the state. Tune in for more ways the budget could impact you and people you know — and a look ahead to the fall.