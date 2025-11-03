© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: The shutdown continues

By Maayan Silver
Published November 3, 2025 at 10:54 AM CST
Food insecurity affects many Americans, including the approximately 700,000 people in Wisconsin who receive FoodShare, federal food stamps.
Maayan Silver
On Friday, a federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to use its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) contingency funds to fund the program during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

USDA has until the end of the day on Monday to let the Court know whether it will fully or partially fund the SNAP program.

JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, dives into the federal shutdown, pressure on the State Superintendent Jill Underly over how the state handles teaching staff suspected of grooming, increasing threats to judges in the state and the 2026 attorney general's race.

Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
