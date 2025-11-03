Capitol Notes: The shutdown continues

On Friday, a federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to use its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) contingency funds to fund the program during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

USDA has until the end of the day on Monday to let the Court know whether it will fully or partially fund the SNAP program.

