© 2025 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Capitol Notes

Capitol Notes: Political implications of data centers in Wisconsin

By Maayan Silver
Published November 17, 2025 at 8:56 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Data center site in Port Washington
Eddee Daniel
Data center site in Port Washington.

With concern brewing about data centers in Wisconsin — and, frankly, around the country these days — this week's Capitol Notes tackles what Wisconsin lawmakers are doing about it, how the issue is playing out politically in the state, whether it could influence the 2026 midterms and why Wisconsin is an appealing spot for tech companies looking to build.

This week's episode also examines the fallout from the federal government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s pardons of two Wisconsin attorneys who helped orchestrate the fake electors scheme in the state.

Tags
Capitol Notes WUWMWUWM NewsLake EffectFeatured
Maayan Silver
Maayan is a WUWM news reporter.
See stories by Maayan Silver