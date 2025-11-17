Capitol Notes: Political implications of data centers in Wisconsin

With concern brewing about data centers in Wisconsin — and, frankly, around the country these days — this week's Capitol Notes tackles what Wisconsin lawmakers are doing about it, how the issue is playing out politically in the state, whether it could influence the 2026 midterms and why Wisconsin is an appealing spot for tech companies looking to build.

This week's episode also examines the fallout from the federal government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s pardons of two Wisconsin attorneys who helped orchestrate the fake electors scheme in the state.