© 2024 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Milwaukee is Made Of

What Milwaukee is Made Of

The stones that make up Milwaukee's buildings tell stories stretching back millions of years. Architectural geologist Ray Wiggers explores the journey of these building materials.